Twitter Reactions: Louisville Receives IARP Ruling

Tweetcap style:
BANNER UP @LouisvilleMBB— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 3, 2022
Right decision…. Years late https://t.co/U6uptmBhdS— Luke Hancock (@lukeskywalka11) November 3, 2022
Who knows.. I’m just happy for once the NCAA did the right thing In not punishing KP and these current kids. Pumped the tracks have been cleared for the Payne train https://t.co/eiCOzYQI4i— Luke Hancock (@lukeskywalka11) November 3, 2022
A lot. https://t.co/tbtpWvE1iq— David Padgett (@DavidPadgett04) November 2, 2022
Josh Heird on waiting so long: "That was a lot of the punishment. As positive of a day as this is, we can't forget the last five years, and what it's done to this program: the millions of dollars that this program has spent, the millions of dollars that this program has lost." pic.twitter.com/hUYVvX7aBv— Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 3, 2022
Power Five and Big East ADs looking to meet with Rick Pitino in five months pic.twitter.com/mDRsIJQlxZ— Craig Meyer (@ByCraigMeyer) November 3, 2022
SOURCES: Louisville’s athletic department to announce that they’ll be paying the $5,000 fine solely from the ticket sales from people who wear UK shirts to UofL games in which UK isn’t playing.— Conor Shea (@CurlyShea) November 3, 2022
Working to confirm.
I agree it does look like a slap onthe wrist for UL but if you look at where UL Basketball and Athletics in general was when this happened to now, I think you can make a pretty good argument they have already suffered enough— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 3, 2022
Louisville fans walking around and seeing any other fan bases or media that have maligned us for 7 years: pic.twitter.com/DQchO65Jn2— Taco Shawn (@lvilleshawn) November 3, 2022
The IARP says "The institution (Louisville) never requested any assistance with recruiting (from Adidas)"— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 3, 2022
Added there was "grossly underwhelming information that there was knowledge that this was taking place" https://t.co/pjco9EVLaO
The IARP did not believe Brian Bowen Sr when he testified in court that Kenny Johnson gave him $1,300 citing his changing stories and lack of clarity and consistency in details. pic.twitter.com/lM83SVCkdX— Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) November 3, 2022
Archie Miller on the news today about Kenny Johnson. @RhodyMBB pic.twitter.com/S779egHixv— Rhody Vault (@RhodyVault) November 3, 2022
Pitino says he's 'disappointed' Louisville didn't dig in its heels with the NCAA more like Kansas and UNC.— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 3, 2022
"Yes I am very disappointed in that.
"North Carolina really dug in their heels, Louisville did not." https://t.co/hV38qnwZiX
Still got that Fat Ass Ring pic.twitter.com/qp6eX52dRt— State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) November 3, 2022
I think Louisville’s probably paid enough penalty already but the IARP is really mailing it in. What a scam. https://t.co/AdM17AeT2b— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 3, 2022
"It's relief. It feels good."— Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) November 3, 2022
University of Louisville Athletics Director Josh Heird on the IARP ruling on the men's basketball program. pic.twitter.com/4OxYv5RbNU
Another Louisville fan posted and it's appropriate. pic.twitter.com/2zxLQJzeYZ— Bruce (@ONeilForReal) November 3, 2022
I TOLD YALL BACK IN ‘18— Kevin Ware (@wayupware) November 3, 2022
THIS SHIT WRITTEN!!!! IDC WHAT THEY TALKING BOUT https://t.co/kdSyR1abPV
"Today, we close the book on the past."— Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) November 3, 2022
University of Louisville interim president Lori Gonzalez on the IARP ruling. pic.twitter.com/mGv7aLaunC
The curse has been broken ☠️ bring back the year of the Cardinals. @CardChronicle pic.twitter.com/ACD3CIxbPa— Tony Kummmer (@tonykummer) November 3, 2022
Loading comments...