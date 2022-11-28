Louisville volleyball earns No. 1 seed for NCAA tournament

For a second straight year, the Louisville volleyball team will carry a No. 1 seed into the NCAA tournament.
The Cardinals are the tournament’s No. 2 overall seed following a regular season that saw them finish 26-2 and defeat eight top 25 opponents. Perennial powerhouse Texas is the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed, with Stanford and reigning national champion Wisconsin claiming the other top spots.
U of L will host the first and second rounds of tournament play this Friday Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. The Cards will play Samford on Friday for a match that is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. Should they advance, Louisville would play the winner of Tennessee versus Purdue on Saturday.
Samford earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament with a 3-0 win over Furman to the Southern Conference Tournament Title. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 19-12 record (11-5 SoCon) and are led by Kenya McQuirter, who was named the SoCon Tournament MVP.
Single session tickets are now officially on sale. You can see the full tournament bracket here.
