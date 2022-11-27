Louisville RB Trevion Cooley enters transfer portal

In news that should come as a surprise to nobody, Louisville running back Trevion Cooley announced Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Thank you Louisville pic.twitter.com/Eg4GpNWTAm — Trevion Cooley (@TrevionCooley) November 27, 2022

Cooley appeared in six games this season for the Cardinals, but none of the last four. He did not travel with the team to Clemson or Kentucky, and both he and fellow running back Jalen Mitchell were removed from U of L’s official online roster earlier this month.

The Sophomore from North Carolina finished the regular season as U of L’s fourth-leading rusher. He totaled 278 yards on 590 carries and a pair of touchdowns, and nine catches for 66 yards and another score.

As a true freshman in 2021, Cooley emerged as Louisville’s No. 2 back. He finished the year with 431 rushing yards and a touchdown, while also catching 12 passes for 173 yards and two TDs.

Best of luck to Trevion with whatever’s next.