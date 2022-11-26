Cards drop 4th straight to Cats, 26-13

The good news for Louisville on Saturday was that they kept things closer against Kentucky than they had in their last three tries. The bad news was that it still wasn’t nearly good enough.

The Wildcats claimed their fourth straight Battle for the Governor’s Cup victory with a 26-13 triumph where they never trailed.

Louisville’s offense could never quite get it going in Lexington despite some sustained periods of time where Jawhar Jordan ran the ball effectively. Jordan finished the game with 145 yards on 22 carries, but Cardinal quarterbacks Brock Domann and Malik Cunningham could combine for just 145 yards through the air, and much of that came late in the 4th quarter with the game out of reach,

The U of L defense played well enough to keep the Cards within striking distance, but Kentucky managed to avoid turning the ball over and got enough from its trio of Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez and Barion Brown to seize control of the game early and never let it go.

This one was fairly straightforward: They were more composed early, they avoided the big mistake, and they have the offensive playmakers Louisville hopes are on the way. Doesn’t make it any less painful or annoying.