Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville at Kentucky Join the in-game discussion as Louisville looks to bring the Governor's Cup back to the Derby City for the first time since 2017. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Nov 26, 2022, 2:40pm EST Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images Biggest game of the Satterfield era? Feels like it. Go Cards.
