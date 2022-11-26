Malik Cunningham available against Kentucky, Brock Domann to start

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham will be available to play in Saturday’s Battle for the Governor’s Cup against Kentucky, but he will not receive the game’s first snaps.

That distinction will belong to Brock Domann, who will be making his third start of the season, and his second in a row, for the Cardinals. Domann is 2-0 as U of L’s starting signal caller this season after guiding the Cards to a 34-17 win at Virginia on Oct. 8 and a 25-10 home victory over NC State last Saturday.

Cunningham, who was already playing with an injured left hand, suffered a right shoulder injury at the end of the first half of Louisville’s loss at Clemson two weeks ago. He has accounted for 2,113 yards and 19 total touchdowns so far this season.

Domann has completed 52 out of 102 passes (51.0%) so far this season. He’s tossed for 737 yards with two touchdowns against four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 82 yards and another score.

Backup quarterbacks have fared pretty well in this series — think Kyle Bolin and Lamar Jackson on the Cardinal side — so maybe bringing Malik in off the bench is the game-changer we need. It also might help to calm him down a bit, as he has struggled to keep his emotions in check in all three of his appearances against Kentucky.

Once again, Brock Do Nation: Let’s ride.

Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic was the first to break this news.