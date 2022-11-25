Louisville vs. Kentucky: How to watch Week 13 matchup

The annual Battle for the Governor’s Cup rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky will take place this Saturday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. in Lexington.

The SEC Network has the television coverage of this year’s game, with David Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst) and Andraya Carter (sideline) on the call.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 3-point underdog for this year’s rivalry tilt against Kentucky. The Wildcats, who have won three straight in the series, opened as 4.5-point favorites. This marks just the third time since 2011 that the Cats have been favored to win this game, with the only other times coming in 2018 and 2019.

After last weekend’s win over NC State, Louisville is 7-4 against the spread this season. The Cardinals are also 2-2 straight up as an underdog.

Kentucky, which was ranked as high as No. 10 at one point this season, enters the final weekend of the regular season having lost three of their last four.