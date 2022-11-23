Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Cincinnati Let’s go win 7th place. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Nov 23, 2022, 7:15pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Cincinnati Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images Any win would be a much-needed shot of life for all of us, but win No. 1 coming against these guys would mean just a little more. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle What To Watch For: Kentucky Wildcats Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Seedy K’s Peerless Pigskin Prognostications: Week XIII Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12 Louisville-Cincinnati preview: Old rivals battle for 7th place in Maui Opponent Breakdown: Kentucky Wildcats Defense Loading comments...
