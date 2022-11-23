 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Let’s go win 7th place.

By Mike Rutherford
/ new
Big East Basketball Tournament - Louisville v Cincinnati Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Any win would be a much-needed shot of life for all of us, but win No. 1 coming against these guys would mean just a little more.

Go Cards.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...