Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12

Your RANKED, #25 Louisville Cardinals enter rivalry week with seven wins after taking down the N.C. State Wolfpack 25-10 this past weekend. The Cards have now won six of their last seven games in what’s been a huge turnaround since starting the season 2-3 and losing at Boston College. Not sure any of us could have seen this coming, but I hope everyones enjoying it. Huge props to the coaching staff and the team for staying together after a rough start. Just one last hurdle to clear later this week.

ESPN’s FPI projected the Cards to beat the Pack, so not too much has changed since last week. Their projected record is still 7-5, but the total wins rose from 7.3 to 7.6 wins. Here’s how FPI projects Louisville’s chances winning against Louisville’s remaining opponent:

Kentucky - 56% (57.6% last week)

Those of you who have been following these posts all season may remember a time when FPI only had Louisville winning 5.8 games and gave the Cards a 36.4% chance of beating the Cats. Pretty cool to go back and look at those (or the lack thereof) projections.

Louisville also once again finds itself ranked in the Top 25 of the analytics composite rankings this week:

While Louisville saw its name pop up on the CFP rankings, they missed the composite computer rankings’ cut this week:

Lastly, while Vegas opened the Cats as four-point favorites, Bill Connelly’s SP+ ratings only favor UK by 0.9 points, and give them a 52% chance of beating the Cards.

Going to be a good one (hopefully)!

But while we count down the days to the Bourbon Bowl and suffer through watching another men’s basketball game today, let’s see where we might go bowling::

ESPN:

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Bonagura) - Louisville vs. Illinois

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Dec. 29, 2:00PM, ESPN

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Oregon State

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS

Action Network (Brett McMurphy):

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Dec. 29, 2:00PM, ESPN

CBS (Jerry Palm):

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Oregon State

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS

The Athletic:

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Oregon State

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS

USA Today:

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. Memphis State

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN

247 Sports:

Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Louisville vs. East Carolina

Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Dec. 17, 11:00AM, ESPN

Athlon:

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Oregon State

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS

Bleacher Report:

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl – Louisville vs. UCLA

Petco Park, San Diego, California

Dec. 28, 8PM, Fox

Pro Football Network:

Duke’s Mayo Bowl – Louisville vs. Michigan State

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Dec. 30, Noon, ESPN

Yahoo!:

Cheez-It Bowl - Louisville vs. Oklahoma State

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Dec. 19, 5:30PM, ESPN

Sporting News:

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Utah

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS

College Football News:

Cheez-It Bowl - Louisville vs. Oklahoma State

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Dec. 19, 5:30PM, ESPN

Tally: Sun Bowl (5), Cheez-It (2), Pinstripe (2), Holiday, Fenway, Mayonnaise, Military

After all the uncertainty last week looks like the Sun Bowl is once again the heavy favorite. Also appears we’re getting more and more warm weather destination possibilities, as well as sexier opponents. It’s fun how winning gets you cool things. Let’s hope the winning continues.