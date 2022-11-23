Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12

Your RANKED, #25 Louisville Cardinals enter rivalry week with seven wins after taking down the N.C. State Wolfpack 25-10 this past weekend. The Cards have now won six of their last seven games in what’s been a huge turnaround since starting the season 2-3 and losing at Boston College. Not sure any of us could have seen this coming, but I hope everyones enjoying it. Huge props to the coaching staff and the team for staying together after a rough start. Just one last hurdle to clear later this week.
ESPN’s FPI projected the Cards to beat the Pack, so not too much has changed since last week. Their projected record is still 7-5, but the total wins rose from 7.3 to 7.6 wins. Here’s how FPI projects Louisville’s chances winning against Louisville’s remaining opponent:
Kentucky - 56% (57.6% last week)
Those of you who have been following these posts all season may remember a time when FPI only had Louisville winning 5.8 games and gave the Cards a 36.4% chance of beating the Cats. Pretty cool to go back and look at those (or the lack thereof) projections.
Louisville also once again finds itself ranked in the Top 25 of the analytics composite rankings this week:
While Louisville saw its name pop up on the CFP rankings, they missed the composite computer rankings’ cut this week:
Week 13 Composite Ratings!— Nate Manzo (@cfbNate) November 22, 2022
LSU, Clemson, FSU, ND, Washington, Tulane(!)
Utah, UCF, Minnesota, UF, Wisconsin
SP+ by @ESPN_BillC
FEI by @bcfremeau
Beta_Rank by @beta_rank_fb
FPI by the ESPN Analytics Team
KFord Ratings by @KFordRatings
CFB Winning Edge by @CFBWinningEdge pic.twitter.com/yiUbAteAXA
Lastly, while Vegas opened the Cats as four-point favorites, Bill Connelly’s SP+ ratings only favor UK by 0.9 points, and give them a 52% chance of beating the Cards.
HEY HEY! RIVALRY WEEK SP+ PICKS!— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 21, 2022
Ole Miss 33, MSU 29
Texas 34, Baylor 23
Cincy 26, Tulane 21
Iowa 29, Nebraska 9
FSU 32, Florida 26
Ohio St 28, Mich 22
Clemson 33, SC 23
Bama 41, Auburn 15
Ducks 31, Beavers 27
TCU 32, ISU 14
LSU 27, A&M 18
USC 36, ND 25https://t.co/DYRbDrk7hI pic.twitter.com/r8BcTP9RpR
Going to be a good one (hopefully)!
But while we count down the days to the Bourbon Bowl and suffer through watching another men’s basketball game today, let’s see where we might go bowling::
ESPN:
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Bonagura) - Louisville vs. Illinois
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Dec. 29, 2:00PM, ESPN
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Oregon State
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS
Action Network (Brett McMurphy):
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Dec. 29, 2:00PM, ESPN
CBS (Jerry Palm):
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Oregon State
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Oregon State
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. Memphis State
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN
Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Louisville vs. East Carolina
Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
Dec. 17, 11:00AM, ESPN
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Oregon State
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl – Louisville vs. UCLA
Petco Park, San Diego, California
Dec. 28, 8PM, Fox
Duke’s Mayo Bowl – Louisville vs. Michigan State
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Dec. 30, Noon, ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl - Louisville vs. Oklahoma State
Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
Dec. 19, 5:30PM, ESPN
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Utah
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS
Cheez-It Bowl - Louisville vs. Oklahoma State
Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
Dec. 19, 5:30PM, ESPN
Tally: Sun Bowl (5), Cheez-It (2), Pinstripe (2), Holiday, Fenway, Mayonnaise, Military
After all the uncertainty last week looks like the Sun Bowl is once again the heavy favorite. Also appears we’re getting more and more warm weather destination possibilities, as well as sexier opponents. It’s fun how winning gets you cool things. Let’s hope the winning continues.
