Louisville enters College Football Playoff rankings at No. 25

For the first time since 2016, Louisville has appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Cardinals popped up at No. 25 in the latest installment of the rankings, which were revealed Tuesday night on ESPN.

The full rankings heading into the final full weekend of the regular season look like this:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU LSU USC Alabama Clemson Oregon Tennessee Penn State Kansas State Washington Utah Notre Dame Florida State North Carolina UCLA Tulane Ole Miss Oregon State UCF Texas Cincinnati Louisville

This news means that Louisville will carry a national ranking into its annual rivalry game against Kentucky for the first time since 2017. Coincidentally, that matchup was also the last time the Cardinals knocked off the Wildcats.

When Louisville was sitting at 0-3 in the ACC and coming off an inexplicable loss to Boston College, who in the world could have ever imagined this? Props to Scott Satterfield and everyone else associated with the program for turning things around enough to reach this point.

Now let’s beat Kentucky.