Filed under: Seedy K’s Take: Texas Tech By Seedy K Nov 22, 2022, 4:44pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Seedy K’s Take: Texas Tech Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Apologies to all. Readers. Glorious Editor. Publisher. I am simply unable to write about what I just witnessed. Maybe after tomorrow’s game. Maybe not. — c d kaplan More From Card Chronicle Transcript: Scott Satterfield previews Kentucky Texas Tech destroys Louisville, 70-38, in Maui Open Thread: Louisville vs. Texas Tech Louisville-Texas Tech preview: Cards still searching for first win Opponent Breakdown: Kentucky Wildcats Offense S. Dakota State Takes Down Louisville 65-55 Loading comments...
Loading comments...