Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Texas Tech Join the in-game discussion as Louisville faces its second top 25 opponent in as many days. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Nov 22, 2022, 2:15pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Texas Tech Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Revenge for 2019 would be a nice way to pick up win No. 1. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Louisville-Texas Tech preview: Cards still searching for first win Opponent Breakdown: Kentucky Wildcats Offense S. Dakota State Takes Down Louisville 65-55 Seedy K’s Observations: Arkansas Arkansas slams its way to 80-54 rout of Louisville in Maui Open Thread: Louisville vs. Arkansas Loading comments...
Loading comments...