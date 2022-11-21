Seedy K’s Obserations: Arkansas

There is not enough kumbaya to sugarcoat what is happening with University of Louisville Men’s Basketball.

This already is and will continue to be a bad season.

A really bad season.

A historically bad season.

Your BW/LTCD wishes it wasn’t so, wishes he didn’t care so much.

And certainly would love not to be contractually bound to weighing in here.

Wishes he could truly believe in his heart of the U of L Cards, “It’s Only A Game.”

Longs for the days when getting to experience games three days in a row was one of Naismithius’ great blessings.

Sigh.

This is the life he’s chosen.

* * * * *

He is dismayed.

As realistic as he was about this squad and new staff’s minimal potential for this season, he along with all who care have been blindsided.

That’s the acid reality.

* * * * *

Were there any positives in Monday’s seriously difficult to watch and most difficult to discuss 26 point loss to Arkansas?

Yes.

Kamari Lands.

One hundred thirty six minutes and fifteen seconds into the season, the freshman with promise hit his first FG. A long deuce.

He morphed immediately into a different, more confidant player on the offensive end.

On his next touch, he drilled a triple. On his next touch, he drove hard and with determination to the hoop. He got fouled. He netted both charity tosses. He was U of L’s leading scorer.

He was also, and likely as a result, more focused at the defensive end of the floor.

That development was an incremental change for the good.

JJ Traynor, slight but fearless, continues to play aggressively.

Mike James was also more go-for-it than he has been in previous games. But to no effect . . . yet.

* * * * *

The many flaws of the situation, well chronicled without the need for rehashing, have not abated. They have been capitalized, put in bold font and underlined with exclamation points added.

U of L plays one of the country’s great defensive teams Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Then, more than likely Wednesday, another ofer Hawai’i school from the other side of the bracket.

Flying home from Maui 0-6 is a probable.

Then come resurgent Maryland, highly touted Miami, a similarly struggling Florida State squad in Tallahassee, and a ready-like-Bellarmine band of Hilltoppers.

Meaning 0-10 is plausible before possible respite against Florida A&M and Lipscomb.

* * * * *

Kenny Payne’s Job #1 now is holding these kids together.

Perspective by all who care is hoped for.

— c d kaplan