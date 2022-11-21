S. Dakota State Takes Down Louisville 65-55

Yesterday against Texas the Cards played like they were ready to wrangle down some Longhorns. Tonight they got outrun by some Jackrabbits.

In the first half Louisville didn’t play perfect basketball but they were applying pressure. Midway through the second quarter the Cards had a 17-10 lead but then SDSt went on a 10-0 run. Coach Walz sometimes seemed to sit back and let the team figure things out on their own. Louisville had a slight lead going into halftime.

Unfortunately in the 3rd quarter the Jackrabbits boomed the Cards. Louisville suddenly found themselves down 17. Even though they cut the lead to only 3 with 6:30 to go the 4th quarter it seemed like the other team was more calmer and more efficient. In another couple of minutes the Cards were down 10 again and all the momentum and swagger was with the other team.

Hailey Van Lith was responsible for almost all of the team’s scoring. She had 26 points and had 4 rebounds. No other Card was in double figures. Olivia Cochran finished the game with 7 points but she was held scoreless in the first half. Mykasa Robinson had 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. Much like the game against Gonzaga, the Cards were beaten badly on the glass being out-rebounded 41-24.

Next up the Cards return to the Yum for a Black Friday matchup against Longwood University out of Virginia. The game is at noon and can be seen on ACC Network Extra.