Louisville starts rivalry week as a 3.5-point underdog against Kentucky

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 3.5-point underdog for this weekend’s annual Battle for the Governor’s Cup against arch-rival Kentucky. The Wildcats opened as 4.5-point favorites.

This marks just the third time since 2011 that the Wildcats have been favored to win this game. The only other times came in 2018 and 2019.

After last weekend’s win over NC State, Louisville is 7-4 against the spread this season. The Cardinals are also 2-2 straight up as an underdog.

Kentucky, which was ranked as high as No. 10 at one point this season, enters the final weekend of the regular season having lost three of their last four. Still, the Wildcats have won three straight over U of L, with all three of those victories coming by 31 points or more.

Louisville and Kentucky will kick things off from Kroger Field in Lexington at 3 p.m. this Saturday. The SEC Network will have the television coverage.