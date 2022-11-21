Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (football): Kentucky by 3.5.

—Spread check (basketball): Arkansas by 16.

—Here’s the GoCards.com recap of the women’s basketball team’s big bounce-back win over No. 3 Texas. The Cards will look to secure 5th place in the Battle 4 Atlantis with a win over South Dakota State today.

—The U of L men’s soccer team saw its 2022 season end with a 2-1 overtime loss to Western Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament last Thursday night.

—Seems like a guy who should at least be right there at the top of the conversation.

missing Yasir: Yasir Abdullah: 53 tackles, 8.0 sacks (1st in ACC), 13 TFL (3rd in ACC), 2 INT, 4 PBU, 4 forced fumbles (1st in ACC) pic.twitter.com/6lBg81eAzi — RoccoGasparro (@Rocco_Gasparro) November 20, 2022

—Alexis Cubit of the CJ writes that for many, the level of success of Scott Satterfield’s season will come down to how he fares in his third shot against arch-rival Kentucky.

—Congrats to former Cardinal Lorenzo Mauldin on being named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

—Very cool story here on Yasir Abdullah and Ashton Gillotte’s biggest fan.

—Victory tape:

—Backing the Pack recaps NC State’s loss at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday.

—Kentucky is the most Black Friday obsessed state in America according to this study.

—The fourth-ranked Louisville volleyball team avenged its only ACC loss of the season with a sweep of No. 7 Pitt over the weekend.

—In the process, the Cards earned the No. 2 spot on SportsCenter’s top plays.

Ya love to see it



This insane play by Elena Scott & Alexa Hendricks was #2 in #SCTop10 last night!#GoCards pic.twitter.com/fra4k3CGaa — Louisville Volleyball (@LouisvilleVB) November 19, 2022

—The CJ has three takeaways from Louisville’s win over NC State.

—Will Levis might be the Lions’ “quarterback of the future” because the universe hates me and doesn’t want to see me happy.

—Despite the program’s first 0-3 start since 1986, Louisville players are staying positive.

—Top 10 class of 2024 QB Jayden Bradford has announced a final four of Louisville, South Carolina, Penn State and NC State.

—Best team in the country.

Most wins vs. opponents with 7+ wins this season:

Louisville, 5

Utah, 4

Clemson, 4

Ohio St, 4

Boise, 4

UGA, 4

USC, 4 — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 20, 2022

—Our guy Justin Renck is a coach at Mercy Academy and is looking to raise some funds.

—A.J. Johnson made it official by committing to Texas on Monday afternoon.

—Here’s a look at how former Cards in the NFL fared on Sunday.

—Eric Musselman wants no part of Scotty Davenport.

What an endorsement for @BUKnightsMBB by @EricPMusselman BRING PASSING BACK TO BASKETBALL pic.twitter.com/MiVudYW56g — Networks Basketball (@CoachKNunley) November 17, 2022

—Josh Yourish likes Louisville to cover the spread against Arkansas.

—Can UK withstand Louisville’s sack happy defense on Saturday?

—Cardinal Authority previews today’s Louisville-Arkansas matchup in Maui.

—The Lexington Herald-Leader’s John Clay writes that this isn’t the Battle for the Governor’s Cup matchup we were expecting.

—Scott Satterfield knows how big Saturday’s game is for everyone in this state.

Here are Scott Satterfield and Mark Stoops on the Governor's Cup after their games yesterday. It's worth noting Satterfield was directly asked about the Louisville-Kentucky rivalry and Stoops was not. "It's a huge game. There's no other thing to say other than that." pic.twitter.com/umYby2vvTU — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 20, 2022

—Jawhar Jordan came up huge for the Cardinals in a big spot on Saturday.

—Rick Bozich says three factors explain Louisville’s 0-3 start.

—Kentucky quietly gave Mark Stoops an extension that makes him higher-paid than John Calipari earlier this month. He promptly turned right around and lost at home to Vanderbilt.

—The Southwest Times Record likes Arkansas by a dozen today.

Turnover troubles a weakness Arkansas can exploit Giveaways have been a problem for Louisville. Its turnover percentage is 24.3%, which ranks No. 320 out of 362 teams, per KenPom data. The Cardinals give up almost 17 turnovers per game. Arkansas, on the other hand, has a defensive turnover percentage of 28.4%, the 13th-best mark in the country. If the Razorback defense continues as it has in its first three games, it could be a long night for Louisville. Arkansas’ offense needs to work on its own ball security, too. The Razorbacks had 20 turnovers in their most recent game against South Dakota State, and many were self-inflicted. Arkansas can’t afford to have similar problems in Maui. Score prediction Arkansas 72, Louisville 60: Louisville averages 66 points per game, but it hasn’t faced a defense like Arkansas’ yet. The Razorbacks will continue to force plenty of turnovers, and whether they have Nick Smith Jr. back or not, the offense will do enough to get its fourth win.

—LJ Nesbitt Shares his thoughts on the NC State win.

—And finally, beat Arkansas.