Cards Bounce Back With 71-63 Win Over #3 Texas

Louisville came out with much more fire and energy tonight after being out rebounded and out hustled last night against Gonzaga. The game was close most of the first half but the Cards did force 9 turnovers to go on a run midway through the second quarter to go up 9. Unfortunately a big catalyst for that run was Mykasa Robinson and when she went to the bench with foul trouble Texas closed the gap so that Louisville only had a one point lead at halftime.

Had to share this assist by Mykasa from 2 angles pic.twitter.com/QQyFXtHekf — Rachel (@snicklefritz35) November 21, 2022

Foul trouble continued into the second half with both Mykasa and Olivia Cochran going to the bench in the 3rd quarter with 4 fouls apiece. After the game Associate Coach Jonneshia Pineda talked about Mykasa’s foul trouble, “Everybody knows what Mykasa brings to our team defensively and when Texas went on that run at the end of the 2nd quarter she was on the bench. So Coach challenged everybody in that locker room.” She praised Merissah Russell as one of those players who rose to the challenge. She got 4 big rebounds, 2 steals, and played solid minutes. “When she came out of the game her teammates gave her a standing ovation because that’s what we know she can do.”

In the 4th quarter Texas seemed to wear down and the Cards kept the pressure on and extend their lead. They were also solid from the free throw line going 21-28. Eventually Texas didn’t have another run left in them and Louisville put the game away.

Chrislyn Carr led Louisville in scoring with 19 points to which she added 3 assists. Both Morgan Jones and Hailey Van Lith scored 18 points apiece. Hailey also had 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Coach Pineda said, “We wanted our players to show who is the toughest complete team tonight and I think that we did that. It was a great team effort. Great energy from us.”

Jeff Walz says he thinks Louisville played harder for longer stretches vs. Texas. He adds Carr made better reads tonight and he's been on her to see the floor more as an overall point guard. — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 21, 2022

The Cards have another quick turnaround as they face South Dakota State tomorrow at 5PM for their final game in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The game is on FloHoops.com ($).