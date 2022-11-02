Louisville will reportedly get IARP ruling Thursday

It’s been nearly two thousand days since the FBI probe that “rocked” college basketball in September of 2017, and the Louisville men’s basketball program is finally about to find out its fate.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) will announce its punishments for U of L’s infractions on Thursday. There is no appeal process here, so whatever the IARP announces tomorrow will be final.

Sources: Louisville’s infractions ruling from the IARP will be announced tomorrow. Penalties (or lack thereof) not known at this time. Ruling could affect former coach Rick Pitino at Iona as well. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 2, 2022

Louisville is facing a single Level I violation and six Level II violations stemming from both the recruitment of Brian Bowen II and the Adidas pay-for-play scheme as well as alleged minor recruiting violations that occurred under Chris Mack.

The IARP has ruled on two cases so far — Memphis and NC State — and in both instances, the program has gotten off with what most have deemed to be a light punishment. The ruling body has also repeatedly stated that they do not “want to hurt or punish the student-athletes who are currently competing.”

Soon we’ll (finally) find out if that courtesy is extended to Louisville, a program which has been decimated more than any other by its five plus years in purgatory.