Louisville announces theme games for 2022-23 men’s basketball season

The 2012-13 national championship team will be honored in February.

From U of L:

As the University of Louisville men’s basketball season opens next week, theme games have been set for each of the Cardinals’ home games in the KFC Yum! Center.

Special events celebrating two iconic UofL teams are planned, as well as promotions to celebrate students, season ticket members, kids, community heroes and many more. There are also several opportunities to help those in need, in particular leading up to the holiday season.

The list below identifies each game with the specific theme.

BELLARMINE (Wed., 11/9 @ 9:00 PM)

Season Opener

UofL will be celebrating the start of the Kenny Payne era with themed giveaways and promotions to honor the new coach’s homecoming, including rally towels and student section shirts.

WRIGHT STATE (Sat., 11/12 @ 1:00 PM)

Ville’ns Appreciation Day

The game will feature student-only giveaways and promotions honoring the Cards’ official student section, The Ville’ns.

APPALACHIAN STATE (Tues., 11/15 @ 6:00 PM)

Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night

Discounted tickets and recognitions will be available for UofL faculty and staff.

MARYLAND (Tues., 11/29 @7/7:30 PM)

502 Night

UofL will celebrate all things Louisville during the annual ACC-B10 Challenge matchup.

MIAMI (Sun., 12/4 @ 1:00 PM)

Teddy Bear Toss

This is the second annual halftime event where fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears to toss onto the court at halftime, with all items collected being donated to local children in need.

WESTERN KENTUCKY (Wed., 12/14, 9:00 PM)

Week of Giving – Kroger Food Drive

A partnership between Kroger and the UofL Cardinal Cupboard will collect non-perishable food items for donation to local community members in need.

FLORIDA A&M (Sat., 12/17, 2:00 PM)

Holidays with the Cards/Week of Giving – ”Kyle’s Korner” Toy Drive

Celebrate the holidays with themed promotions and take part in Cardinal Forever Kyle Kuric’s 12th annual toy drive, with new toys collected being donated to local children in need.

LIPSCOMB (Tues., 12/20, 6:00 PM)

Week of Giving – Winter Clothing Drive

UofL will partner with the KFC Yum! Center to collect and donate winter clothes to local community members in need.

SYRACUSE (Tues., 1/3, 7:00 PM)

Hometown Heroes Night

UofL will celebrate local healthcare workers and first responders with special recognitions and ticket discounts.

WAKE FOREST (Sat., 1/7, 3:00 PM)

Alumni Day/1983 Final Four Team Recognition

UofL will welcome home Louisville Basketball legends while also honoring the Cardinals’ 1983 Final Four team.

NORTH CAROLINA (Sat., 1/14, 2:00 PM)

White Out

Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite white Cards gear.

PITTSBURGH (Wed., 1/18, 7:00 PM)

Salute to Service

UofL will honor veterans and active-duty military personnel with ticket discounts and exclusive recognitions.

GEORGIA TECH (Wed., 2/1, 7:00 PM)

Cancer Awareness Night

The Cardinals will honor cancer survivors while bringing awareness to the cause through Coaches vs. Cancer.

FLORIDA STATE (Sat., 2/4, 2:00 PM)

Kids Day

This will be the fourth annual event where the youngest members of Card Nation take over the gameday experience.

VIRGINIA (Wed., 2/15, 7:00 PM)

Celebration of Black Excellence/Season Ticket Member Appreciation Night

UofL will honor local heroes and community members in celebration of Black History Month, as well as provide exclusive giveaways and recognitions for season ticket members.

CLEMSON (Sat., 2/18, 7:00 PM)

2013 Team Recognition

The Cardinals will honor the iconic 2013 team with various promotions and recognitions.

VIRGINIA TECH (Tues., 2/28, 9:00 PM)

Senior Day/Wear Red for the Seniors

Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite red UofL gear as we celebrate the senior class.