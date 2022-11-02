Wednesday evening Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5.

—Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney ranks every team in men’s college basketball and has Louisville at No. 79 (9th in the ACC).

—Tony McNiff of MadeHoops.com breaks down the game of recent U of L hoops commit TJ Robinson.

Analysis: Robinson is a smooth, shifty, and score-first guard that had some big scoring outings on the EYBL Circuit. He uses a wide array of slippery dribble moves and a crafty handle to get to his spots on the floor to score. He has extensive pull-up touch off the bounce, plus he’s a consistent threat in the mid-range area. Robinson is a willing playmaker that can consistently generate offense with his ability to beat defenders off the bounce and get downhill. He’s a precise passer that can make decisions off a live dribble in quick instances. Adding strength to his frame will help him finish through contact, although he’s a capable finisher through traffic with his soft touch and composed body control. Robinson is more comfortable shooting off the bounce from behind the arc, however he is a capable spot-up shooter given his fluid and quick shooting release. He has the handle and IQ to create open looks in transition, the half court, or when operating the pick & roll. Defensively, he’s laterally quick and possesses solid positional size while standing at 6-4. Robinson uses his quick feet and hands to stay in front of opposing guards when defending in the half court. He still has a ways to go in understanding rotations and playing defense off of the ball, however there’s a strong foundation to build upon at the next level. Adding strength will enhance Robinson’s game + physicality on both ends of the floor. Monitoring his shooting consistency from three-point range will also be a key factor in maximizing his potential.

—The Louisville defense now ranks 10th in the country in stop rate. The Cards have forced a punt, turnover, or turnover on downs on 74.5 percent of their 106 defensive drives this season.

—Kansas has self-imposed a four-game suspension on head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend to start the season. Meanwhile, the IARP still may or may not exist.

—The U of L men’s soccer team will host Virginia Tech tonight in the first round of the ACC tournament. Here’s a preview.

—11/2/06 is one of those dates that I don’t think I’ll ever forget.

OTD Nov. 2, 2006. ESPN Record on Collision Course. SRO record crowd of 43,217 in Louisville as #5 Cards go 8-0 after beating #3 West Virginia 44-34 in record-shattering Thursday night Black-Out game. Harry Douglas w/6 catches for 116 yds. Mario Urrutia 6 as well for 113 yds. pic.twitter.com/YxH7IAi38W — John Salzman (@HighPrairieFarm) November 2, 2022

—The U of L marching band has released a new album for you to add to your tailgate playlist.

—In a shocking development, recruits are reportedly lying to top programs about the NIL packages being offered by other schools vying for their commitment.

—The Louisville men’s soccer team is No. 11 in the latest coaches top 25 poll.

—Things are going great for Neeli Bendapudi at Penn State.

Breaking: Penn State faculty are gathering signatures for a letter questioning President Bendapudi's leadership, specifically following the university's handling of the Proud Boys event last week and its decision to cancel the Center for Racial Justice. pic.twitter.com/3iG2JNF72e — Wyatt Massey (@News4Mass) November 1, 2022

—Syracuse booster Adam Weitsman will reportedly offer top PG recruit Elliot Cadeau $1 million annually to play for the Orange. Cadeau recently included both SU and Louisville on his list of six finalists.

—The Louisville field hockey team dropped a 1-0 decision to Virginia in the ACC tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday. The 12th-ranked Cards now wait to find out their NCAA tournament fate when the bracket is revealed on Sunday at 10 p.m.

—Scott’s D is on fire.

—You don’t have to tell anyone at Louisville how dangerous James Madison is. They are well aware.

—Here’s a recap of James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti’s pre-Louisville press conference.

—Mike Krzyzewski (remember that guy?) has signed a multi-year deal with SiriusXM.

—Nice breakdown from Mike Glennon.

—Louisville Pizza Week will return this month.

—U of L baseball has landed four commitments in the last week.

—Louisville is the seventh most-improved defense in college football according to these numbers.

—Josh Minkins wants more fans in the stands on Saturday night.

BUT!!! if listening to Josh doesn’t break your heart, you’re not human. I’m not saying I still want this staff @LouisvilleFB but what recruits are coming here with half ass empty stands?!! @HookedonSteeler the coaching staff and players are making an effort good morning! #CNSU! pic.twitter.com/usCyxAq09Z — #CARDNATIONSTANDUP (@ReginaldBennett) November 1, 2022

—The full game video of Louisville’s trampling of Wake Forest is available here.

—Former Christian Academy hoops standout George Washington III has committed to Michigan. After decommitting from Ohio State in September, Washington III had Louisville on his list of five finalists.

—Boner Jams 2022.

—Bill Walton is not happy with UCLA.

—And finally, Louisville Report’s latest ACC power rankings have the Cards at No. 5.