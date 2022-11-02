Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 9

If you’ve been keeping up with these posts, I’m not sure there were many of us who thought Louisville would be one win away from bowl eligibility prior to the Wake Forest game last week. But after taking down the 10th-ranked Demon Deacons, Louisville finds itself with four more opportunities to win one more and go bowling.
But reaching six wins is not a guarantee as Louisville still has a sneaky scary James Madison team coming to town this weekend, followed by two Top 25 teams and then the season finale at UK.
Louisville’s win over Wake Forest allowed the Cards to once again improve ESPN’s FPI projections for them and their projected record has improved from a 6-6 record to 7-5. FPI also gives the Cardinals a 97% chance of reaching six wins. And here’s how FPI projects Louisville’s chances winning each of their remaining games:
James Madison - 78.9% (75.2% last week)
#4 Clemson - 18.5% (14.9% last week)
#22 N.C. State - 63.5% (54.8% last week)
Kentucky - 49.4% (40% last week)
And with the first CFP rankings released last night, folks seem to have a slightly better idea of where teams may be traveling this holiday season:
ESPN:
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. Central Florida Golden Knights
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 2
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Purdue
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Dec. 29, 2:00PM, ESPN
Action Network (Brett McMurphy):
Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
Dec. 17, 11:00AM, ESPN
CBS (Jerry Palm):
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Oregon State
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl – Louisville vs. UTSA
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Dec. 23, 6:30PM, ESPN
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN
Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS
Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. Central Florida Golden Knights
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN
SERVPRO First Responders Bowl – Louisville vs. San Jose State
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Fun Fact: Not the Gerald Ford you’re thinking of), Dallas, Texas
Dec. 27, TBD, ESPN
LOSERS WHO DIDN”T PROJECT US LAST WEEK:
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. Tulane
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN
Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
Dec. 17, 11:00AM, ESPN
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. Tulane
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN
Tally: Military Bowl (5), Sun (3), Fenway (2), First Responders (1), Gasparilla (1), Pinstripe (1)
Cincinnati in a bowl game would be fun since we get to keep the Keg of Nails forever no matter what. Wouldn’t mind facing a Pac12 school in sunny El Paso, either.
