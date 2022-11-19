Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham will not play in Saturday’s Senior Day contest against NC State.

Cunningham, who was already playing with an injured left hand, suffered a right shoulder injury at the end of the first half during last week’s loss at Clemson. He did not return to the game.

Scott Satterfield will hand the keys to the offense to backup Brock Domann, who earlier this season engineered a 34-17 road win over Virginia in his only other start as a Cardinal. Domann completed 17 of 30 passes in that game, finishing with 275 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown. He went 13-for-23 last week against the Tigers, tossing a touchdown pass and an interception.

It’s a tough break for a kid who has been here since 2017 to not be able to play in his final home game, but I think we can all agree that a 100 percent Brock Domann gives us a better shot at winning this afternoon than a 60-70% Malik Cunningham.

Let’s get this done. Brock Do Nation, let’s ride.