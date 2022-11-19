Louisville a 4-point favorite over NC State

For the first time since 2018, the Louisville football team will host the NC State Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium. Senior Day for U of L will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

The Cardinals and Wolfpack were initially set to go at it on the ACC Network, but the game has now been moved to regional sports networks in order to fulfill the ACC’s contractual obligations.

In Louisville, this means that you’ll be able to catch the game on Bally Sports South, which is channel 724 on U-verse, channel 646 on DirecTV, and channel 70 or 929 on Spectrum.

U of L is currently a 4-point favorite over NC State according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are 6-4 this season against the spread and 4-2 straight up as a favorite.

Neither team has lost consecutive games so far this season, but with both tasting defeat a week ago, something has to give on Saturday.