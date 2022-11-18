Louisville Football Expecting A Big Recruiting Weekend

Louisville started the 2023 recruiting cycle on a tear with Pierce Clarkson sparking a run of high-level commitments. Things have cooled off this fall as we head toward signing day but the staff has put together another big recruiting weekend with most of the 2023 commits headed back to campus. UofL is also expected t host one of the top players in the 2024 class as well as a few of the top players left on the board in the current class.

Below is a list of the top players who are expected in town this weekend.

Jeremiah Smith - 2024 Wide Receiver

Smith is one of the highest-ranked recruits to ever visit Louisville and it really is a big deal that he is going to be on campus for this specific weekend. All players want to play with other good players and UofL not only has the majority of their 2023 class in town this weekend but they also have the quarterback who could potentially be throwing the ball to Smith.

It only takes a few plays to see why Smith is the 2nd overall-ranked player in the 2024 class when you turn on the highlights. He is a massive receiver with an insane catch radius. His top-end speed doesn’t consistently show as “elite” but he runs past plenty of players on his deep routes. He is a prototype “X” receiver who can beat press coverage and win on contested catches.

Marcellius Pulliam - 2023 Linebacker

Louisville is being very selective with how they finish out the 2023 class but Pulliam has been on their board since the summer. He is a really good inside linebacker prospect who would fit well at the position Momo Sanogo is playing right now. He is a “box” linebacker who defends the run well and runs down plays between the hashes. He has good speed but I don’t see him as a guy who can run down plays all the way to the sideline. He has great size and should have no issue handling blockers at the next level.

Pulliam announced a final five of Mississippi State, Auburn, Miami, Georgia Tech, and Louisville. He will be announcing his commitment on December 3rd. No one in the recruiting world has made a prediction yet, but it seems like MSU, Auburn, and UofL are the schools that have the best shot. He visited MSU earlier this month and I haven’t seen any reports of him taking any other visits as of now.

Suderian Harrison - 2023 Wide Reciever

Harrison is a player who has seen his recruitment take a big step forward over the last month or so. Virginia, Virginia Tech, Vandy, and Oklahoma have all offered since the beginning of October and he has been rapidly planning visits.

Louisville has made speed a priority in this class and Harrison has plenty of it. He is a quarterback for his high school team but he will play in the slot in college. His speed and quickness make him a real option for Louisville but I do think that they have enough guys in his mold in the class right now. He may be a backup option at this point.

Eric Brantley - 2024 Defensive End

Louisville is working hard to have a repeat of 2023 when it comes to recruiting and Brantley is a guy who would go a long way to continue the positive improvement. At 6-3/250, he fits perfectly as a defensive end who can bulk up over time. We’ve seen what these athletic edge guys can do when they pack on good weight but keep their twitchy athleticism. Brantley appears to be a guy who could do the same.

Other Notable Visitors

Cortez Stone - 2025 Running Back

J.T. Haskins - 2024 Safety

Justin Ruffin - 2024 Cornerback

Antonio Harris - 2025 Cornerback

Gavin Owens - 2025 Quarterback

Current Commits Visiting

Pierce Clarkson - Quarterback

DeAndre Moore - Wide Receiver

Aaron Williams - Cornerback

Rueben Owens - Running Back

Jahlil McClain - Wide Receiver

Stanquan Clark - Linebacker

Rayquan Adkins - Cornerback - Official Visit

Luke Burgess - Offensive Lineman

Adonijah Green - Edge

Jayden Davis - Safety

