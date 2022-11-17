Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 11

Even though the Cards weren’t able to take down the Clemson Tigers this past weekend, that doesn’t change the fact that they’ll be playing extra football this holiday season. Where that will be is anyone’s guess (more to come on that later).

Louisville has two games left to improve their win total and bowl tier. N.C. State and Kentucky both look beatable after they both took embarrassing losses this past weekend to Boston College and Vanderbilt, respectively. But getting the job done won’t be easy, especially with Malik Cunningham’s health up in the air.

ESPN’s FPI gave Louisville only a 23.8% chance of beating Clemson this past weekend, so Louisville’s projections didn’t change much. Their projected record is still 7-5, but the total wins dipped from 7.4 to 7.3 wins. Here’s how FPI projects Louisville’s chances winning each of their remaining games:

#24 N.C. State - 69.5% (65.3% last week)

Kentucky - 57.6% (52.25% last week)

Winning one or both would be super cool, in my opinion.

Louisville also once again finds itself ranked in the Top 25 of the analytics composite rankings this week:

Week 12 Composite Ratings!



Penn St, Utah, TCU, Kansas St, FSU

Oregon, UCLA, Notre Dame, OU



SP+ by @ESPN_BillC

FEI by @bcfremeau

Beta_Rank by @beta_rank_fb

FPI by the ESPN Analytics Team

KFord Ratings by @KFordRatings

— Nate Manzo (@cfbNate) November 15, 2022

So let’s see where the geniuses have us going this holiday season:

ESPN:

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. UCLA

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Illinois

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Dec. 30, Noon, ESPN

Action Network (Brett McMurphy):

Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Louisville vs. East Carolina

Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Dec. 17, 11:00AM, ESPN

CBS (Jerry Palm):

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Oregon State

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS

The Athletic:

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. East Carolina

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN

USA Today:

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. Tulane

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN

247 Sports:

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Oregon State

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS

Athlon:

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. East Carolina

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN

Bleacher Report:

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Louisville vs. Iowa

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Dec. 29, 2:00PM, ESPN

Pro Football Network:

Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Louisville vs. East Carolina

Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Dec. 17, 11:00AM, ESPN

Yahoo!:

Cheez-It Bowl - Louisville vs. Texas

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Dec. 19, 5:30PM, ESPN

Sporting News:

Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Louisville vs. Houston

Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Dec. 17, 11:00AM, ESPN

College Football News:

Cheez-It Bowl - Louisville vs. Texas

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Dec. 19, 5:30PM, ESPN

Tally: Sun Bowl (3), Fenway (3), Military (3), Cheezit (2), Pinstripe, Mayonnaise

Seems like there’s a lot more uncertainty compared to last week, but I’m loving these Cheezit Bowls versus Texas that have come out of left field. Also looks like ECU may be our most likely opponent at this time. Who the heck knows, man?