Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 11

Even though the Cards weren’t able to take down the Clemson Tigers this past weekend, that doesn’t change the fact that they’ll be playing extra football this holiday season. Where that will be is anyone’s guess (more to come on that later).
Louisville has two games left to improve their win total and bowl tier. N.C. State and Kentucky both look beatable after they both took embarrassing losses this past weekend to Boston College and Vanderbilt, respectively. But getting the job done won’t be easy, especially with Malik Cunningham’s health up in the air.
ESPN’s FPI gave Louisville only a 23.8% chance of beating Clemson this past weekend, so Louisville’s projections didn’t change much. Their projected record is still 7-5, but the total wins dipped from 7.4 to 7.3 wins. Here’s how FPI projects Louisville’s chances winning each of their remaining games:
#24 N.C. State - 69.5% (65.3% last week)
Kentucky - 57.6% (52.25% last week)
Winning one or both would be super cool, in my opinion.
Louisville also once again finds itself ranked in the Top 25 of the analytics composite rankings this week:
So let’s see where the geniuses have us going this holiday season:
ESPN:
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. UCLA
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 30, 2:00PM, CBS
Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Illinois
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Dec. 30, Noon, ESPN
Action Network (Brett McMurphy):
Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Louisville vs. East Carolina
Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
Dec. 17, 11:00AM, ESPN
CBS (Jerry Palm):
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. East Carolina
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Louisville vs. Tulane
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 28, 2:00PM, ESPN
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Louisville vs. Iowa
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Dec. 29, 2:00PM, ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl - Louisville vs. Texas
Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
Dec. 19, 5:30PM, ESPN
Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Louisville vs. Houston
Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
Dec. 17, 11:00AM, ESPN
Tally: Sun Bowl (3), Fenway (3), Military (3), Cheezit (2), Pinstripe, Mayonnaise
Seems like there’s a lot more uncertainty compared to last week, but I’m loving these Cheezit Bowls versus Texas that have come out of left field. Also looks like ECU may be our most likely opponent at this time. Who the heck knows, man?
