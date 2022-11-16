Due to the cancelation of Virginia’s home football game against Coastal Carolina, there has been a change in the television assignment for Saturday’s contest between Louisville and NC State.

The Cardinals and Wolfpack were initially set to go at it on the ACC Network, but the game has now been moved to regional sports networks in order to fulfill the ACC’s contractual obligations.

In Louisville, this means that you’ll be able to catch the game on Bally Sports South, which is channel 724 on U-verse, channel 646 on DirecTV, and channel 70 or 929 on Spectrum.

If you’re outside the Louisville area, try one of these network affiliates:

Bally Sports Arizona

Bally Sports Detroit

Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Bally Sports Midwest

Bally Sports North

Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports Southwest

Bally Sports Wisconsin

New England Sports Network Plus

YES Network

U of L is currently a 4-point favorite over NC State according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are 6-4 this season against the spread and 4-2 straight up as a favorite. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

No. 24 NC State and Louisville will kick things off at 3:30 p.m. inside Cardinal Stadium.