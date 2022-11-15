Seedy K’s GameCap: App State

My heart aches.

U of L 60, App State 61.

A few observations.

Very few.

Very quick(ly).

Louisville showed heart.

They did not quit after looking horrid in the 1st, outscoring the victors by 12 in the 2d.

Kenny Payne, forced to do so because of Jae’Lyn Withers foul trouble, did adjust in the 2d, playing Hercy Miller, moving El Ellis to the 2.

Still . . .

Turnovers: Cards 18, Mountaineers 7.

Points Off Turnovers: Cards 6, Mountaineers 20.

Point in Paint: Cards 18, Mountaineers 34.

Three missed FTs late. Two on the front end of 1+1.

Waited way too long to commit foul when App State had possession, up a penny with :24 to play.

First 0-3 start to season since year after ‘86 title.

First three one-point Ls in a row, since . . . feel free to look it up.

— c d kaplan