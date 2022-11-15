Louisville drops third straight game by 1-point

The good news Tuesday night was that, for the first time this season, Louisville men’s basketball fans got to celebrate a Cardinal victory inside the KFC Yum Center. The bad news is that moments later it was taken away.

A last second layup by U of L guard El Ellis appeared to lift Louisville to a 62-61 victory over Appalachian State, but a replay revealed that the ball was still — by the slimmest of margins — in Ellis’ hand when the clock hit zero.

El Ellis doesn't get it off in time and Louisville falls to 0-3. All three losses have come by a single point.



Upcoming schedule for Louisville: Maui Invitational, Maryland, Miami, Florida State and Western Kentucky.pic.twitter.com/HhWuc7r3GA — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) November 16, 2022

The loss was Louisville’s fourth straight by a single point (dating back to last season), and guaranteed U of L’s first 0-3 start to a season since 1986-87.

For Appalachian State, which never trailed in the game, the win was its first over a power conference opponent since 2014.

The Cardinals got off to a horrific start Tuesday night, misfiring on 11 of their first 13 field goal attempts. This allowed the visitors to build a double-digit lead that they maintained for nearly the entirety of the first half and a solid chunk of the second. U of L then upped the defensive intensity and started better using their advantages inside to steadily bridge the gap.

In a story that has become all too familiar in this short season, the uptick in focus and desire came just a hair too late.

I honestly don’t even know what to say at this point. It’s beyond belief.

If we’re not going to become the funniest Maui Invitational champions in history, I say we just shoot to lose every single game of the season by 1-point. Achieve ultimate immortality.