Kickoff time set for Louisville-Kentucky Governor’s Cup battle

Louisville’s annual Battle for the Governor’s Cup game has been slotted for a 3 p.m. kickoff in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 26. The SEC Network will have the television coverage of the game.

The Cards are currently in the midst of their worst stretch against the Cats since the series renewed in 1994. U of L has lost three games in a row by a combined score of 153-44. Most recently, Louisville was defeated 52-21 on its home field last season in a game the Cardinals were actually favored to win.

Both teams currently sit at 6-4 after coming off of losses — Kentucky to Vanderbilt and Louisville to Clemson — this past weekend. The Cardinals will wrap up their conference season on Saturday at home against NC State, while the Wildcats will face the monumental challenge of taking on No. 1 Georgia.

Just 12 days away. Start getting your heads right.