Film Review: Louisville-Wright State

Quick Hitters

-I’ll go ahead and say it…there are nine plays on the film review, and six of them are effort-based. I don’t understand how that happens. I’d love to break plays down and show why someone is open or how the play works, but there just isn’t much opportunity for those videos right now.

-That was the Jae’Lyn Withers this team needs. He was aggressive and did not settle for a lot of jump shots. Very good game by him to finish with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and five steals.

-El Ellis. The good: 29 points. The bad: two assists and eight turnovers.

-Louisville only had nine assists on 30 made baskets. That says a lot.

-I thought Hercy Miller came in and provided a nice spark and made plays. He got to the paint twice and dished one assist and the other time, he would have gotten the hockey assist. That play will be shown later.

-Sydney Curry might want to get used to teams running the pick and roll against him. If they don’t, they don’t watch film.

-The Cards had a timeout and fouls to give at the end. Do with that information what you will.

-Quick hitters living up to their name. Let’s get to the film. Go Cards…Go Krogering.

Film Review

Here’s a theme so far this short season. No boxing out. Just jumping and hoping the ball comes to you. pic.twitter.com/WCIeOcdigd — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) November 14, 2022

The jogging back on defense after a turnover. You can’t explain this. They miss the layup but it doesn’t matter when you have four on one. pic.twitter.com/qrpXhvcEBb — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) November 14, 2022

Pick and roll against Curry. Not the biggest sense of urgency to get back to his man under the basket. pic.twitter.com/WPLPCoGJQ5 — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) November 14, 2022

Why am I randomly throwing this clip in from a couple seasons ago? Watch the set play…and then watch the other video. Got beat on our own play we used to run. pic.twitter.com/v8LYv9tU97 — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) November 14, 2022

I thought Hercy Miller played well. Here he gets the ball in the lane for a paint touch and it leads to a Mike James three. Inside out, simple. Good extra pass from JJ. pic.twitter.com/GAflHDCI0H — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) November 14, 2022

Turnover. Nobody sprints back to protect the basket. Oh, he misses and gets his own rebound anyway. pic.twitter.com/O8jUUU0Wta — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) November 14, 2022

BHH has to just take the simple shot. Don’t complicate things. You are wide open. This possession ends with an airball. pic.twitter.com/vIRlWRXYUl — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) November 14, 2022