Film Review: Louisville-Wright State

Not great. Not the best.

By Justin Renck
NCAA Basketball: Wright State at Louisville Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Quick Hitters

-I’ll go ahead and say it…there are nine plays on the film review, and six of them are effort-based. I don’t understand how that happens. I’d love to break plays down and show why someone is open or how the play works, but there just isn’t much opportunity for those videos right now.

-That was the Jae’Lyn Withers this team needs. He was aggressive and did not settle for a lot of jump shots. Very good game by him to finish with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and five steals.

-El Ellis. The good: 29 points. The bad: two assists and eight turnovers.

-Louisville only had nine assists on 30 made baskets. That says a lot.

-I thought Hercy Miller came in and provided a nice spark and made plays. He got to the paint twice and dished one assist and the other time, he would have gotten the hockey assist. That play will be shown later.

-Sydney Curry might want to get used to teams running the pick and roll against him. If they don’t, they don’t watch film.

-The Cards had a timeout and fouls to give at the end. Do with that information what you will.

-Quick hitters living up to their name. Let’s get to the film. Go Cards…Go Krogering.

Film Review

