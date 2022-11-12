Louisville vs. Clemson: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Louisville football team will shoot for its first win in eight tries against Clemson when they face the Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday.

ESPN will have the television coverage of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff, with Wes Durham (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline) on the call.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Clemson is a 7-point favorite to bounce back from last week’s three touchdown loss to Notre Dame and move to 8-0 all-time in games against Louisville.

U of L (6-3, 3-3) enters the weekend 6-3 against the spread so far this season, and 2-1 straight up as an underdog. They have covered the spread in four consecutive games.

Clemson (8-1, 6-0) likely saw its College Football Playoff dreams shattered by last week’s loss to the Fighting Irish, but the Tigers are still just two wins away from running the table in the ACC and claiming yet another outright Atlantic Division title.

The Tigers have covered the spread in just three of their last 12 games as a favorite.