Filed under: CC Podcast: Hoops panic already? Plus, bleep Clemson Go Cards. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Nov 11, 2022, 3:59pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: CC Podcast: Hoops panic already? Plus, bleep Clemson Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email After some technical difficulties the boys are back to react to the rough start to the Kenny Payne era and preview the big weekend ahead. Thanks for listening. More From Card Chronicle Louisville-Wright State preview: Cards look to bounce back in game two Clemson a 7-point favorite over Louisville Five Plays: James Madison Dukes Cards Defeat IUPUI 84 - 62 What To Watch For: Clemson Tigers Uniform Report: Clemson Loading comments...
Loading comments...