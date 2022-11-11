Clemson a 7-point favorite over Louisville

The Louisville football team will shoot for its first win in eight tries against Clemson when they face the Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tigers are a 7-point favorite to bounce back from last week’s three touchdown loss to Notre Dame.

U of L (6-3, 3-3) enters the weekend 6-3 against the spread so far this season, and 2-1 straight up as an underdog. They have covered the spread in four consecutive games.

Clemson (8-1, 6-0) likely saw its College Football Playoff dreams shattered by last week’s loss to the Fighting Irish, but the Tigers are still just two wins away from running the table in the ACC and claiming yet another outright Atlantic Division title.

Louisville and Clemson will do battle from inside Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will have the television coverage of the contest.