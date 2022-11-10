Cards Defeat IUPUI 84 - 62

This was a good game for early in the season. IUPUI was a solid opponent and because of foul trouble and some dings on the court several bench players got some good minutes. Freshman forward Nyla Harris in particular came in and showed flashes the of promise of a player who can be exceptional one day. In 16 minutes of play she scored 11 points and added 6 rebounds. Transfer guard CC Carr played steady in her first game but tonight she also led the team in scoring with 15 points.

After the game Coach Walz said, “CC’s one where she had moments tonight where she was really, really good and it’s exciting to see that growth is really coming through because I really think she can be an impact for us at the defensive end.” He added, “I thought CC tonight played with more confidence out there.”

Hailey Van Lith talked about the team’s chemistry this year. “We have talented players so we understand the game so it looks like we have team chemistry but I think there’s a lot for us to grow there honestly. I think it’s exciting.... I think with how well we’re doing on offense from the start I think once we develop that chemistry it’ll be really scary.”

Hailey praised Nyla’s contributions. “I think Nyla had a great game. I think as a freshman she has a great ability to play a role on this team and she knows what she does well and she does it every game.” Coach Walz said, “She has a motor that goes.... She runs the floor hard, she sprints hard, she rebounds it. She’s going to be a really, really good player and we’re very fortunate to have her.”

Next up the Cards travel to Nashville to take on Belmont. The game is this Sunday at 5PM and can be seen on ESPN+.