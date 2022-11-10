Louisville Baseball Inks 2023 Class

The Louisville Baseball program kicked off National Signing Day welcoming 11 signees from the 2023 class on Wednesday, four more are expected to sign by the end of the week. Perfect Game currently has Louisville’s class ranked 23rd overall, but that will likely change due late additions and once decisions are made following the MLB Draft next Summer.

With just 15 newcomers and a few of them likely to sign professional contracts, the staff will have the ability to get creative when it comes to the transfer portal heading into 2024. Not a bad place to be in.

Let’s meet the Cards that have/will sign their NLI by the end of the week.

Parker Detmers (RHP)

Glenwood HS, Illinois • 6’3 • 205 LBS

PBR National Ranking: 60 • State Ranking: 4

Zion Rose (C)

IMG Academy • Bradenton, FL • 6’1 • 205 LBS

PBR National Ranking: 73 • State Ranking: 5

Colton Hartman (LHP/OF)

Lebanon HS, Ohio • 6’3 • 210 LBS

PBR National Ranking: 88 • State Ranking: 2

Mitchell Dean (LHP/1B) - Will be signing NLI on November 11

Western HS, Indiana • 6’7 • 220 LBS

PBR National Ranking: 248 • State Ranking: 4

I will be signing my National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Louisville on November 11th, at 10:50 am in the main gym. Everyone is welcome! #L1C4 — Mitchell Dean (@MitchellDean54) November 9, 2022

Lucas Moore (OF) - A recent flip from UK, Moore will be signing at his high school later today.

Badin HS, Ohio • 6’1 • 170 LBS

PBR National Ranking: 411 • State Ranking: 8

Braxton Stewart (LHP) - signing this morning at his high school

East Forsyth HS, North Carolina • 6’4 • 165 LBS

PBR National Ranking: 436 • State Ranking: 22

Alex Alicea (SS/2B) - will be signing NLI on Friday

St. Thomas More HS, Wisconsin • 5’8 • 150 LBS

PBR National Ranking: 459 • State Ranking: 6

I’m proud to announce my commitment to the University of Louisville! I want to say thank you to everyone who’s helped me along the way including my coaches, my teammates and my family. I want to thank god for my athletic abilities. #L1C4 @hitterbaseba11 @PBRWisconsin @JBrownPG pic.twitter.com/TpLmRS5pkl — Alex Alicea (@AlexAlicea12) November 3, 2020

Thomas Howard (RHP/1B) - signing later today at his high school

Frederick Douglass HS, Kentucky • 6’3 • 190 LBS

PBR National Ranking: 500 • State Ranking: 3

Make plans now to show up for this be day!@HLpreps pic.twitter.com/fCcoxgZksn — FDHSBASEBALL (@FDHSBaseball) November 7, 2022

Ty Starke (LHP/1B)

St. Xavier HS, Kentucky • 6’6 • 182 LBS

PBR State Ranking: 6

Congratulations to Ty Starke for signing to play baseball at the University of Louisville! @StXTigersBSB pic.twitter.com/6fNswxsnpt — St. X Athletics (@StXTigerSports) November 9, 2022

Josh Klug (RHP/1B)

Traverse City Central HS, Michigan • 6’0 • 195 LBS

PBR State Ranking: 9

Congratulations to our QB1 @JoshKlug2 on signing your NLI to play baseball @LouisvilleBSB We are proud of you. #RALI #multisportathlete pic.twitter.com/kbo6kEXKYk — TC Central football (@TCCHSfootball) November 9, 2022

Tagger Tyson (C/3B)

Oceanside Collegiate HS, South Carolina • 6’1 • 190 LBS

PBR State Ranking: 10

Kyle Crow (RHP/1B)

Fenton HS, Michigan • 6’4 • 200 LBS

PBR State Ranking: 18

TJ Schlageter (LHP/OF)

Joliet Catholic HS, Illinois • 6’3 • 200 LBS

PBR State Ranking: 28

Officially a Cardinal!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this day possible! @LouisvilleBSB pic.twitter.com/h7UsD7Iz9p — TJ Schlageter (@TjSchlageter) November 9, 2022

Trey Swiderski (OF/1B)

Joliet Catholic HS, Illinois • 6’3 • 195 LBS

PBR State Ranking: 31

George Baker (C)

Pro5 Academy HS, North Carolina • 6’1 • 195 LBS

PBR State Ranking: 34 (Don’t believe this number for a second.. this kid can play)

Perfect Game lists 18 members in the class, but three of them have yet to sign or have set dates. Kevin Smith, who attends John Carroll High School in Florida, was closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. I’m sure the school will have a signing event once the storm passes and all are safe

Two local prospects, Luca Sandrella and Alex Galan-Gamejo no longer list Louisville Baseball in their social media bios. Do with that information what you will, but I was told a while back this could be the case.

In 99 days, we will all be back together at Jim Patterson Stadium. Inhale.