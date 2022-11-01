Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5.

—Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America.

—Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else did.

—Dave Clawson dropped multiple “ass”es in his opening statement after Saturday’s loss.

“First, credit to Louisville and Coach Satterfield and their staff and their players. They completely outcoached us, completely outplayed us. They won on both sides of the line of scrimmage, they won on the perimeter, I mean that was a thorough ass-kicking and they deserved to win the game. We have a good football team, but obviously, I did not have us ready to go today. You know, when you have eight turnovers, we’re always a team that has taken care of the football. We started to get loose with it at Army, then we were loose with it at (Boston College), and it bit us in the ass today. When you turn the ball over that much, you don’t have any chance of winning the football game. On defense, I thought we hung in there for a while, and then the turnovers started mounting. We gave up some trick plays, gave up two trick plays for touchdowns, the double reverse pass, and the option pass, just an overall lack of discipline. We just didn’t play Wake Forest football. But again, you go to the turnover margin, you turn it over like that and you got no shot We didn’t give ourselves a chance. Credit to them, they’re good at creating pressure, they’re good at getting turnovers. That was going to be the key to the game, we knew it, we talked about it all week, and they did it and we didn’t stop it. Disappointing, and again we have a good football team, and we didn’t play well. I know what our football team is made of, and we have to come back and prove it.”

—Louisville is up 34 spots to No. 45 in The Athletic’s latest ranking of all 131 FBS teams.

—With the football team’s kickoff against Clemson set for 3:30 p.m., the Louisville men’s basketball team’s home game against Wright State on Nov. 12 has been set for a 1 p.m. tip.

—Brett McMurphy’s latest bowl projections have Louisville taking on old rival Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl.

—Rank Louisville, you cowards.

Wins over currently ranked teams:



3 - Clemson



2 - Louisville, Notre Dame, TCU, Tennessee, Utah



1 - ECU, Florida, FSU, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas St, LSU, Michigan, Ohio St, Oregon, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Tulane, UCLA, USC, Wake Forest



Top 10 Teams with Zero: Alabama — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) October 31, 2022

—For a second straight week Bryan Brown has been named one of On3’s coordinators of the week.

—The 8th-ranked Louisville field hockey team will face No. 5 Virginia in the ACC tournament quarterfinals Tuesday at 6.

—The loss to Lenoir-Rhyne has us catching strays from Caldwell Community College.

Congrats to the Bears MBB team for their exhibition win at Lousiville today! Here was the score from our exhibition with L-R this past Wednesday! Cobras regular season starts starts Friday vs Motlow State in Morristown, TN! #CobraNation #BasketballIsBack #juco #njcaa https://t.co/S1pSRbuONk pic.twitter.com/XYZY7ART42 — CALDWELL ATHLETICS (@CaldwellCobras) October 30, 2022

—Bill Connelly’s S&P projections see Louisville winning a very close game against James Madison.

—The latest episode of the Cardinal Sports Zone podcast is here.

—Auburn has fired head football coach Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons on the job.

—Pretty funny.

Malik tagging a Wake Forest player as “shrimp” pic.twitter.com/62yyrVNuYV — Louisville Sports Stan (@LvilleL1C4) October 31, 2022

—U of L has narrowed its list of candidates to be the school’s next president, and current interim Lori Gonzalez is not on it. Who is? You guessed it, Earl Clark.

—LJ Nesbitt shares his thoughts on the huge win over Wake Forest.

—Rueben Owens is ridiculous, part one million.

“Do it for the people that doubt me and still do im a legend in my city hold up let me show you proof.” #DistrictChamp #TTBL pic.twitter.com/jknGveU714 — Rueben Owens ll #4soCr4zy (@ii_rueben) October 31, 2022

—U of L football is having a flash sale that includes $8 tickets for Saturday’s game against James Madison.

—Louisville now leads the nation in sacks and is second in interceptions. Cardinal Authority gives the full rundown of where the Cards stack up nationally.

—Well that’s a shame.

Lukewarm take: if both UNC and Wake Forest take care of business this weekend, I think College Game Day is coming to Winston-Salem for their matchup on Nov. 12. — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) October 27, 2022

—The Jeff Walz Radio Show returns tomorrow. Here’s the full schedule for the upcoming season.

—Three members of the U of L field hockey team have been named All-ACC.

—Kei’Trel Clark is the Reese’s Senior Bowl Stock Up Player of the Week.

—Louisville had two of the top five plays from the weekend that was in the ACC.

—Louisville baseball has landed a commitment from Drew Messey, a 2026 shortstop from Westminster Christian Academy in Missouri.

—Quincy Riley makes Pro Football Focus’ defensive team of the week.

—Texas columnist Kirk Bohls is an American hero.

Texas columnist Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) gave Louisville their one vote in this week’s AP Poll. https://t.co/ZrAnLVcvDj — Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) October 30, 2022

—The Cards actually received 10 votes in this week’s coaches poll.

—On Saturday, Eliot Cadeau — the top-ranked PG in the class of 2024 — named Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Texas and Texas Tech as his six finalists.

—Louisville baseball has received a commitment from Peter Kussow out of the class of 2025.

—Jacob Toppin has never beaten Louisville. Facts are facts.

Broke the news to Jacob Toppin about Louisville losing its exhibition to Lenoir-Rhyne today.



Here’s his reaction: pic.twitter.com/aWHYInzwfx — Hunter Shelton (@HunterShelton_) October 31, 2022

—The Athletic’s latest bowl projections have U of L taking on Will Stein and UTSA in the Gasparilla Bowl.

—ESPN ranks the 25 best players for the upcoming women’s college basketball season and has Hailey Van Lith at No. 9.

9. Hailey Van Lith, Louisville Guard | 5-foot-7 | junior 2021-22 stats: 14.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.2 APG Van Lith heated up in ACC play last year, and then really showed her stuff in the postseason as the Cardinals made the program’s fourth Final Four appearance. She scored 20 points or more in Louisville’s first four NCAA tournament games and was the Wichita Regional’s Most Outstanding Player. Van Lith also has the fire that coach Jeff Walz likes to see in his players, which showed on court and in some funny media moments — such as when she jokingly chided Jimmy Fallon for picking against Louisville. — Voepel

—CBS is out with its annual ranking of the 101 best players for the upcoming men’s college basketball season.

—We recorded a profanity-laced emergency pod after the win on Saturday night.

—It was a rough afternoon to be this guy.

At halftime I’m telling this guy Tim Duncan fouled out and walked in the final minutes of the 1996 Sweet 16 and neither were called. @CardChronicle pic.twitter.com/yqlspuu8h8 — Vinyl Richie (@AaronSPeck) October 29, 2022

—The U of L men’s soccer team is the No. 5 seed for this week’s ACC tournament and will host No. 12 seed Virginia Tech Wednesday night. Tickets are available here.

—Matt McGavic of Louisville Report shares some final thoughts and observations from U of L’s trouncing of Wake Forest.

—Matt Fortuna highlights Louisville’s turnaround as one of the big storylines of the college football weekend that was.

—Might be the best moment of the whole weekend right here:

—Blogger So Dear recaps Wake’s loss to Louisville in Haiku form.

—Brett Dawson of the CJ has three takeaways from Louisville’s exhibition loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.

—North Hardin WR Shaun Boykins Jr. was very impressed by the atmosphere at U of L over the weekend.

—Neither have we, Bill.

LOUISVILLE 48, WAKE 21



Honestly just wanted to commemorate that third quarter. Never seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/QC0FUeNZpL — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 31, 2022

—Deacons Daily previews the U of L men’s basketball team.

—One Wake writer says that Saturday’s blowout loss at Cardinal Stadium shows that Dave Clawson’s Demon Deacons have yet to reach that ever-elusive next level.

—Local radio station 106.9 has already made the move to a Christmas music only format.

—Yes, Tre Clark has seen the picture.

—Dick Vitale says Louisville fans shouldn’t overreact to the loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.

—The Kentucky high school football playoffs begin this week, and the CJ lays out the five best area matchups of the first round.

—Dave Clawson described Wake Forest’s eight turnover performance at Louisville as a “disaster.”

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show returns this afternoon from 3-6 on 1450/96.1 The Big X. You can stream the show here.