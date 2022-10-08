Filed under: Highlights: Louisville 34, Virginia 17 By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Oct 8, 2022, 5:47pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Highlights: Louisville 34, Virginia 17 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images Game highlights: Brock Doman highlights: Celebration: ️ TO THE ROOF, TO THE WALL#GoCards pic.twitter.com/SUnqwYZVXh— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) October 8, 2022 More From Card Chronicle Louisville earns first ACC victory with 34-17 win at Virginia Open Thread: Louisville at Virginia Malik Cunningham out for Virginia game How to watch Louisville vs. Virginia in Week 6 Game Day: Louisville at Virginia Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Loading comments...
Loading comments...