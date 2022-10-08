Malik Cunningham out for Virginia game

Malik Cunningham’s streak of 40 consecutive starts at quarterback for Louisville will come to an end Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.

The senior signal caller will not play against Virginia after dealing with “concussion like symptoms” following last weekend’s loss at Boston College. Cunningham was on the receiving end of a targeting penalty in the second half of the game but returned to the field shortly after. According to head coach Scott Satterfield, he then suffered a second hit that forced him to the sidelines for the final three offensive drives of the contest.

Backup Brockm Domann will get the start in Cunningham’s place. Domann, a transfer from Independence Community College, is 6-of-16 through the air for 92 yards so far this season. He was 1-of-8 for 19 yards in last week’s loss to BC.

Since the news of Cunningham’s absence broke, Louisville went from a 2.5-point favorite over Virginia to a 2-point underdog.