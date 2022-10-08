Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville at Virginia Join the in-game discussion as Louisville heads to Charlottesville in search of its first ACC win. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Updated Oct 8, 2022, 11:49am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville at Virginia Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Let’s win a game. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Malik Cunningham out for Virginia game How to watch Louisville vs. Virginia in Week 6 Game Day: Louisville at Virginia Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes CC Podcast: Satterfield’s swan song? ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg: “Change expected” if Louisville loses to Virginia Loading comments...
