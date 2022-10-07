Filed under: CC Podcast: Satterfield’s swan song? Pod back. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Oct 7, 2022, 11:45am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: CC Podcast: Satterfield’s swan song? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Could Virginia be on the verge of ending the Louisville career of a second Cardinal head coach in less than a year? The guys discuss this, some basketball notes, and an awkward poker invite. Thanks to all who listen. More From Card Chronicle ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg: “Change expected” if Louisville loses to Virginia How to watch Louisville vs. Virginia in Week 6 Five Plays: Boston College Eagles Countdown Q&A, Week 6: Virginia Cavaliers What To Watch For: Virginia Cavaliers Seedy K’s Peerless Pigskin Prognostications: Week VI Loading comments...
Loading comments...