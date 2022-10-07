ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg: “Change expected” if Louisville loses to Virginia

Is Scott Satterfield coaching for his job on Saturday? One college football writer for ESPN appears to believe so.

In his latest hot seat buzz column for ESPN.com, Adam Rittenberg dives into Satterfield’s job security (or lack thereof), and says a “change is expected” if the Cardinals fail to pull off a road win Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.

Scott Satterfield, Louisville: He didn’t enter the season with the same inevitability about his job status as other coaches, but it’s becoming harder to see a path where Satterfield returns in 2023. Last week’s 34-33 loss to Boston College, where Louisville blew four leads, has put Satterfield on extremely shaky ground. If Louisville falls to lowly Virginia on Saturday before an open week, a change is expected. Even if the Cardinals bounce back, their second-half schedule includes four AP top-15 opponents, surging James Madison and defending ACC champion Pitt. Bowl eligibility seems extremely unlikely.

The Cardinals are currently 3-point favorites over the Cavaliers, but the playing status of quarterback Malik Cunningham is very much up in the air.

If fired without cause before his current contract ends on Dec. 31, 2024, Satterfield is owed a buyout equal to 75% of the remaining value of the contract, which pays him an annual combined base and media salary of $3.25 million.