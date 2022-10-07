How to watch Louisville vs. Virginia in Week 6

Louisville and Virginia will both be in search of their first ACC win of the season when they square off from Charlottesville this Saturday, Oct. 8.

The ACC Network will have the coverage of the noon ET kickoff, with Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analuyst) and Lericia Harris (sideline) on the call. Viewers can find the ACC Network at channel 612 on DirecTV, 524 on Spectrum, and 402 on Dish Network.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is currently a 3-point favorite in the contest. The Cardinals are 0-2 straight up as a road favorite so far this season, which includes last week’s 34-33 loss at Boston College when U of L was a two touchdown favorite.

Louisville and Virginia enter the weekend as the only two teams in the ACC that have played multiple conference games and have yet to enjoy a league victory. This will be the 11th all-time meeting between the two programs, who have five wins apiece against one another. The Cavaliers have won the last two games in the series, including a 34-33 triumph at Cardinal Stadium last season.