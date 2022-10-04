 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reeling Louisville still a 3-point road favorite over Virginia

The Cardinals and Cavaliers are a combined 0-5 in ACC play.

By Mike Rutherford
/ new
Louisville v Boston College Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Despite last week’s back-breaking loss to Boston College, the Louisville Cardinals are a 3-point favorite for Saturday’s game at Virginia, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The bad news for U of L is that the Cards are just 1-2 straight up as a favorite so far this season and are 2-3 against the spread overall. All three of their losses so far this season have come against ACC foes.

Virginia enters the weekend coming off a demoralizing 38-17 loss at Duke that dropped them to 0-2 in the ACC and 2-3 overall. They dropped a 22-20 decision on the road against Syracuse the week before.

The Cardinals and the Cavaliers are the only two teams in the ACC that have played multiple conference games without tasting a league victory so far this season.

Louisville and Virginia will kick things off at noon on Saturday from Charlottesville. The ACC Network will have the television coverage.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...