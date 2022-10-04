Reeling Louisville still a 3-point road favorite over Virginia

Despite last week’s back-breaking loss to Boston College, the Louisville Cardinals are a 3-point favorite for Saturday’s game at Virginia, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The bad news for U of L is that the Cards are just 1-2 straight up as a favorite so far this season and are 2-3 against the spread overall. All three of their losses so far this season have come against ACC foes.

Virginia enters the weekend coming off a demoralizing 38-17 loss at Duke that dropped them to 0-2 in the ACC and 2-3 overall. They dropped a 22-20 decision on the road against Syracuse the week before.

The Cardinals and the Cavaliers are the only two teams in the ACC that have played multiple conference games without tasting a league victory so far this season.

Louisville and Virginia will kick things off at noon on Saturday from Charlottesville. The ACC Network will have the television coverage.