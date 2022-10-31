Quincy Riley named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

Two weeks, two Louisville players of the week. It’s a streak.

Louisville defensive back Quincy Riley was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Back of the Week on Monday.

Riley intercepted a pair of passes in Louisville’s 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals forced eight turnovers in the game, including a season best four interceptions.

The native of Columbia, S.C., returned one of his interceptions 90 yards for a touchdown in a third quarter where the Cards tallied 35 unanswered point en route to its first top-10 win since 2016. The 90-yard return was the longest since a 95-yard return in 1975.

