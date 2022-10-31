Three-star PG T.J. Robinson (2024) commits to Louisville

New Jersey point guard T.J. Robinson became the first member of Kenny Payne’s recruiting class of 2024 when he committed to Louisville on Monday afternoon.

Robinson, a three-star prospect, picked the Cards over fellow finalists LSU, Georgetown, Temple and Kansas State.

“I chose Louisville because the coaching staff really stood out to me with them having multiple coaches coming from winning programs, and almost all former NBA players,” Robinson told Rivals.com. “The coaching staff showed me how different they were from other colleges. From the first conversation with coach Kenny Payne, it was great, he is very honest, and wants you to get to the next level so he’ll push you and help you to get there as much as he can. I believe in Coach Payne and I don’t believe I would find another coaching staff like Louisville so that’s ultimately why I chose them.”

Robinson, who will play his junior season of high school ball for Immaculate Conception in Montclair, N.J., is a product of the same New Jersey Scholars AAU program that produced former Cardinal targets D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw.

The 6’2, 150-pound Robinson is the No. 156 overall player in the 247 Sports composite rankings, but he had a monster summer where he finished third in scoring for U16 players on the Nike EYBL circuit.