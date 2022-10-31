Louisville-Clemson set for 3:30 kick

Louisville’s game at Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 12 has been scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPN will have the television coverage.
The Cardinals are 0-7 all-time against the Tigers and will be making their first visit to Death Valley since 2018. Clemson currently sits at 8-0 and No. 5 in the latest AP top 25 poll.
Here’s the full slate of ACC games for two weekends from now:
Saturday, Nov. 12
- Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon, RSN
- Pitt at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
- Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
- North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network
