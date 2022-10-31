 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Louisville-Clemson set for 3:30 kick

The Cards and Tigers will battle it out on ESPN.

By Mike Rutherford
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Clemson at Louisville Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Louisville’s game at Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 12 has been scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPN will have the television coverage.

The Cardinals are 0-7 all-time against the Tigers and will be making their first visit to Death Valley since 2018. Clemson currently sits at 8-0 and No. 5 in the latest AP top 25 poll.

Here’s the full slate of ACC games for two weekends from now:

Saturday, Nov. 12

  • Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon, RSN
  • Pitt at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
  • Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
  • North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network

