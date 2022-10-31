Film Review: Louisville stunned by Lenoir-Rhyne

Quick Hitters

-Back for another season of After the Buzzer and I could not be more excit…*checks score*…oh. Well, let’s rip this band aid off and get it over with so we can move on. Let’s go.

-El Ellis has GOT to be smarter when it comes to fouls. He can’t be overly aggressive when he has two in the first half or three early in the second half. You can make up points, you can’t get fouls taken away. We saw what happens when he is not on the floor. Well, we didn’t see what happens. There was not much to see.

-The lazy defense and lack of blocking out is embarrassing to watch. I coach high school girls here in Louisville and we are preaching to them every day about these very things. To see an ACC team not doing these simple things is just bad. Not fighting through screens, just watching shots go up and not putting a body on an offensive player. Just…not good.

-The Cards forced eight turnovers. Am I talking about football or basketball? You decide.

-Louisville had seven assists as a team. El Ellis had six of them.

-I guess Jae’Lyn Withers was the lone bright spot in this game. He shot the ball well and was aggressive going to the basket, but even he had some lazy moments or bad defensive lapses. On the film review, you will see a clip where UofL had a five on four advantage, Roosevelt Wheeler gets the ball and stops (with a clear path and no defender on him), and Jae’lyn is just standing there straight up with no sense of urgency. Then he gets the ball, still with the numbers advantage, and just passes it.

-Attendance shows 12,510. I’ll take the under.

-If you get time, I encourage you to watch Kenny Payne’s post-game press conference. He tells you how he coaches and things they preach in practice. Sometimes it just does not translate into the game for whatever reason. He does not want to walk the ball up the court. He does not want a guy to catch the ball and hold it without attacking. They did these things. You can lead a horse to water…

-No need to write a novel about this one. It was bad, we all know it. The film review clips will tell their own story. I am still buying what KP is selling. Should we have lost? No. But I am not getting too bent out of shape over his first exhibition game in what is hopefully a long and successful tenure here. As always, thank you for reading. Go Cards…Go Krogering!

-*Wake Forest just turned the ball over again.*

Film Review

One of the few positives. Sydney Curry rolls to the basket and that draws away Brandon Huntley-Hatfield’s man on the help. BHH has a clear lane to the basket and finishes. Good find by El Ellis. pic.twitter.com/kZHAfs7r3h — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) October 31, 2022

Look, some of these clips are just going to be inexcusable. No closeout on the open shooter at all. No attempt to get out there. Then I count five UofL players around the basket. Five. Smallest guy on your screen gets the offensive rebound. pic.twitter.com/HgaVUwOw5Q — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) October 31, 2022

I liked what I saw here from BHH. Ball goes into the post and rather than stand around and watch, he cuts and then goes backdoor and gets fouled at the rim. pic.twitter.com/fP4aLPAtwR — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) October 31, 2022

Bad transition defense from Curry. He is guarding a guy who prefers to shoot threes, so he can’t take himself all the way to the ACC logo in the lane. His man is able to trail in and shoot in rhythm. Can’t always assume you are playing block to block if your guy can shoot. pic.twitter.com/7fE5tDCUe1 — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) October 31, 2022

I just wanted to include an example of the main way Louisville is going to score this season. El Ellis drives and kicks. When he is out of the game, this kind of play is nowhere to be found. pic.twitter.com/VB70AdnOsO — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) October 31, 2022

Here are two awful closeouts from the Cards. Running right past the ball handler and making it a 5 on 4 advantage for the offense. Zero contain at all. pic.twitter.com/i5CdeKyxvq — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) October 31, 2022

Wheeler and Fabio get switched on this play. But that does not excuse them for this. Wheeler just gets taken off the dribble and can’t keep up. Fabio watches while his man goes to the rim and gets the offensive board and finish. pic.twitter.com/NPAM69B23S — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) October 31, 2022

El Ellis is not in the game, and nobody wants to score. I understand wanting ball reversals, but this is just getting rid of the ball because no one wants it. There are no drives to gaps. It’s just getting rid of the ball as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/8KoFjWPu8E — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) October 31, 2022

5 on 4 advantage for the Cards and this does not go well. Wheeler catches it with no one really stopping him, and he stops. I pause to show that. Meanwhile, Withers looks like he’d rather be anywhere else. No urgency at all to make a play. No athletic stance. Just bad. pic.twitter.com/W1tWt2TwKe — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) October 31, 2022

No communication here between Lands and Wheeler. Again, Wheeler’s man prefers to shoot threes and he slips the screen. No switching and no urgency to close out on him. Easy, open shot. pic.twitter.com/4rttkJURoj — Justin Renck (@JustinRenck) October 31, 2022