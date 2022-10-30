 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: Louisville vs. Lenoir-Rhyne

Let’s take our first look at Kenny Payne’s first team playing against other competition for the first time.

By Mike Rutherford
new
Syndication: The Courier-Journal Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Task No. 1 for Kenny Payne: Get Louisville’s winning streak in exhibition games from 39 straight games to 40.

Go Cards.

