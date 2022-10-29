Louisville stuns #10 Wake Forest 48-21

What the hell just happened?!

After a competitive first half that was highlighted(?) by more than questionable calls, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons led the Cards 14-13 at the break.

The Cards held their own and outgained the Deacs. But multiple frustrating and poor calls allowed Wake Forest to creep ahead just before the half.

HOW THE FUCK IS THIS A TOUCHDOWN @ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/hhaTdzOUWW — Barstool Louisville (@BarstoolCards) October 29, 2022

But then one of the most insane and memorable quarters in Cardinal football history happened. And I’m still not quite sure what the hell I just saw.

Then on the first drive of the second half Kei’trel Clark picked off Sam Hartman for a 46-yard pick six.

But that was just the beginning of one of the most exciting and unbelievable quarters Louisville fans can remember.

On the ensuing drive, and less than two minutes later, Louisville fortified a fumble and recovered the ball on the Wake Forest 29-yard line. Louisville wasn’t able to cash in after the recovery, but it didn’t matter because the Cards forced ANOTHER fumble that was recovered by MoMo Sanogo with 8:20 left in the third quarter.



Then just a few plays later Tiyon Evans, who as returning from an injury that kept him out of the Pitt game, found a huge gap on the left side of the field and raced for a 52 yard touchdown to put the Cards up 27-14.

But somehow the onslaught was only beginning. The Cards would proceed to force three more turnovers.

Louisville would end up forcing six turnovers in the third quarter and score 35 points, setting some insane records in the process:

.@LouisvilleFB scored 35 PTS in the 3rd qtr vs. #10 Wake Forest, tying the most ever scored against an AP top-10 opponent in one quarter. Also done by USC vs. #5 Notre Dame in 1974, Nebraska vs. #10 Oklahoma St. in 1988, & Oklahoma vs. #2 Texas Tech in 2008. #GoCards — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) October 29, 2022

Most points by Louisville in a quarter:



1. 35 (3rd) in 48-21 win vs. Wake Forest, Oct. 29, 2022

35 (4th) in 100-0 win vs. Washington, Tenn., Oct. 18, 1913

3. 34 (4th) in 44-12 win vs. Wake Forest, Nov. 12, 2016

4. 32 (2nd) in 52-0 win vs. Eastern Kentucky, Oct. 17, 1930 — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) October 29, 2022

Louisville forces eight turnovers in a single game for the first time since forcing nine in a 31-7 win vs. Army on Sept. 17, 1983. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) October 29, 2022

Wake Forest had six turnovers in the third quarter. They are the second FBS team over the last 15 seasons with six in any quarter, joining 2010 Oklahoma State at Mississippi.



H/t @ESPNStatsInfo — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) October 29, 2022

Louisville forces six turnovers in a game for the first time a 32-13 win at Houston on Nov. 18, 2000. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) October 29, 2022

The Cards would finish the game with eight turnovers, and an embarrassing blowout of the #10 team in the country. In the end, the student section couldn’t be kept off the field as they met at the beak to celebrate the beat down of Louisville’s weirdest and most annoying conference rival.

There’s still so much to digest from that game, let alone the third quarter. Not sure fans will forget this performance for a long time.

But fans cannot credit the Bryan Brown-led and Satterfield-assisted defense enough for following up an impressive performance against Pitt with one of the most dominant performances in recent history over one of the most prolific offenses in the country.

Scott’s. D. All. In. Your. Face. — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) October 29, 2022

This is one of those games no one could have predicted, and one that fans should enjoy the hell out of.

And the bad calls in the first half, the bad blood between the teams, and the lofty ranking for the Demon Deacons just makes this win taste even more delicious.

Hope everyone gets to celebrate accordingly and responsibly as we continue to try to figure out whatever the hell just happened.

GO CARDS!