Wake Forest a 3-point favorite over Louisville

Louisville will shoot for arguably its most significant win of the Scott Satterfield era on Saturday when the Cardinals host No. 10 Wake Forest. U of L is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time this season, while the Demon Deacons are 6-1 with their lone loss coming in double overtime at No. 4 Clemson.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Wake Forest is a 3-point favorite to take down the Cardinals.

The good news for Louisville is that being an underdog hasn’t been a bad thing in this series recently. Underdogs have covered the spread the last five times these two teams have met, and four of the last five times the underdog has won straight up. The lone victory by a favorite since 2016 came last season, when a Wake Forest team that was favored by seven points wound up winning by three.

Louisville and Wake Forest will kick things off at 3:30 p.m. inside Cardinal Stadium. The ACC Network will have the television coverage.